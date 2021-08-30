The Taliban has agreed to allow foreign nationals and Afghans with relevant travel documents to leave the country safely after the international rescue mission ends Aug. 31, the United States and dozens of other countries said Sunday.

“We have received assurances from the Taliban that all foreign nationals and any Afghan citizen with travel authorization from our countries will be allowed to proceed in a safe and orderly manner to points of departure and travel outside the country,” they said in a joint statement.

The statement comes as France moves to establish a United Nations-led “safe zone” in Kabul to facilitate safe passage for Afghans who seek to leave. French President Emmanuel Macron said “several thousand” Afghans remain on his country’s list of vulnerable people, including judges and women leaders, though Paris has ended evacuation operations. Tens of thousands of Afghans have fled the country since the Taliban seized the capital, but the Islamist group’s guards have also used violence to intimidate people from leaving.

The U.S. military carried out an airstrike Sunday on a vehicle that posed an “imminent” Islamic State threat to the airport, Pentagon officials said, in a move that highlights the dangers fleeing Afghans face even with possible Taliban acquiescence.

Here’s what to know

  • Several civilians, including children, were reportedly killed after the airstrike Sunday. The U.S. military has acknowledged potential casualties.
  • President Biden on Sunday traveled to Dover Air Force Base to pay his respects to the 13 Americans killed in last week’s suicide bombing in Afghanistan.
  • As many as five rockets were reportedly fired at Kabul airport on Monday morning, though at least some of them were intercepted by a missile defense system, according to Reuters. There were no immediate reports of U.S. casualties.