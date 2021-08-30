The statement comes as France moves to establish a United Nations-led “safe zone” in Kabul to facilitate safe passage for Afghans who seek to leave. French President Emmanuel Macron said “several thousand” Afghans remain on his country’s list of vulnerable people, including judges and women leaders, though Paris has ended evacuation operations. Tens of thousands of Afghans have fled the country since the Taliban seized the capital, but the Islamist group’s guards have also used violence to intimidate people from leaving.
The U.S. military carried out an airstrike Sunday on a vehicle that posed an “imminent” Islamic State threat to the airport, Pentagon officials said, in a move that highlights the dangers fleeing Afghans face even with possible Taliban acquiescence.
Here’s what to know
They made it out of Afghanistan. But their path ahead is uncertain.
As the United States winds down its evacuation operation in Afghanistan, the Biden administration is accelerating efforts to resettle Afghans on U.S. soil, where they will be expected to apply for visas or humanitarian protection that could put them on a path to legal residency and citizenship.
But the chaotic nature of the enormous airlift means that much is unknown: Officials have not said precisely how many Afghan evacuees have made it into the United States or whether all will be allowed to stay.
More than 117,000 people had been evacuated from Afghanistan on U.S. and other flights as of Saturday, and Pentagon officials said the vast majority are Afghan citizens. Thousands have arrived in the United States, while thousands more are waiting in “transit hubs” in Europe and the Middle East. They are a mix of brand-new refugees and families with existing immigration applications that have been pending for months or years.
Hundreds of American University of Afghanistan students turned back from airport gates
Hundreds of students and alumni of the American University of Afghanistan (AUAF) trying to flee Taliban-ruled Kabul were unable to reach the capital’s airport Sunday as the United States moved to end its evacuation operation.
The students had gathered in a safe house early Sunday for a last attempt to escape, the New York Times reported. But after a seven-hour wait for clearance to enter the airport’s gates, the group was informed their efforts would be in vain as security at the gates was not guaranteed. The United States stops civilian evacuations on Monday, right before its Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline.
“I regret to inform you that the high command at HKIA in the airport has announced there will be no more rescue flights,” said an email sent to students from the university administration on Sunday afternoon, according to the Times.
The group was asked to go home.
Established in 2006, the AUAF is the country’s only private, nonprofit higher education institute.
It was developed with more than $100 million in U.S. aid and highlighted the major American effort to help train Afghanistan’s future leaders. Many of its students and alumni are young women, who are seen as vulnerable under Taliban rule.
AUAF president Ian Bickford, who left Kabul shortly before the Taliban takeover, told the Times that he was working with the State Department to evacuate about 1,200 current and former students, but admitted that last week’s deadly attacks had complicated his efforts.
Some of the students said they were concerned to learn that U.S. forces had given a list with their names and passport information to Taliban guards at airport checkpoints, Bickford said.
“We are all terrified, there is no evacuation, there is no getting out,” Hosay, a 24-year-old sophomore studying business administration told the newspaper.
In evacuation mission’s 11th hour, hope dims for Afghans seeking escape
Efforts to assist people hoping to escape Taliban-controlled Afghanistan grew more urgent on Sunday, as renewed militant threats left Afghans largely shut out of evacuation flights ahead of Tuesday’s withdrawal deadline.
The White House has highlighted the scale of the mission, which has moved out more than 100,000 people on U.S. and allied flights and was hastily arranged following the backed government’s unexpected fall. But the number of desperate Afghans unable to get out may be far higher.
Groups involved with the evacuation effort said many Afghans the Biden administration vowed it would help, beginning with those eligible for prioritized consideration under a Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) program, have been unable to reach safety.