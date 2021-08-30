The European Union, which has pledged more than $1 billion in development aid to Afghanistan over the next five years, has said that money would now depend on the Taliban’s respecting human rights and meeting other conditions. Peter Stano, European Commission spokesman on foreign affairs, said discussions on “financial assistance or possible unfreezing or further freezing” were continuing, adding that E.U. foreign ministers would discuss the issue at a meeting in Slovenia this week. The bloc also has sanctions against several Taliban members, in line with those of the United Nations, he said.