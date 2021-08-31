There is plenty of international skepticism about the Taliban’s willingness — and ability — to keep its promise. “We will remain vigilant in monitoring threats,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday, adding that the United States would “neutralize those threats if necessary,” as it does in other places where there are no U.S. troops on the ground.
Current and former U.S. officials have warned it will be far more difficult to head off threats to American security from afar. Afghanistan is landlocked and far from any major U.S. military base, and running drones out of neighboring Pakistan or Uzbekistan comes with significant political challenges.
Here’s what to know
Video shows Taliban checking U.S. helicopters left behind, journalist says
Soon after the last C-17 flight took off from Kabul on Monday, completing the departure of all U.S. military from Afghanistan and effectively ending America’s longest war, images of military equipment left behind began to circulate on social media.
A widely shared video posted by Los Angeles Times foreign correspondent Nabih Bulos showed people enter a hangar and examine helicopters. Bulos says in the video that the people are Taliban members inspecting an “American-controlled portion of the military airport.”
The images highlighted the absence of U.S. troops and the Taliban’s quick takeover of Kabul. On Monday, Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie, the chief of U.S. Central Command, said American forces rendered inoperable all the aircraft they left behind at Hamid Karzai International Airport in an effort to prevent the Taliban from using them.
“Those aircraft will never fly again when we left,” McKenzie said Monday in a Pentagon news conference. “They’ll never be able to be operated by anyone. Most of them were nonmission-capable to begin with, but certainly they’ll never be able to be flown again.”
McKenzie added that among the equipment left behind were 70 mine-resistant vehicles, 27 Humvees and 73 aircraft — all “demilitarized,” or damaged on purpose, sometimes with explosives.
After the collapse of the Afghan military, armored vehicles, helicopters and a number of heavy weapons have been commandeered by Taliban militants now running the country.
Pictures of Taliban members posing with what is reportedly U.S.-provided weapons and vehicles, some of them ditched by Afghan military across the country, have emerged on social media in the past few weeks, even before the militants took over the capital.
The United States has provided at least $18 billion to the Afghan military for equipment and transportation, according to a report from the special inspector general for Afghanistan reconstruction.
Analysis: Six-figure Kabul evacuation numbers veil the limits of the U.S. response
Over the next few months — or really, decades — there will be discussion about what could have been in Afghanistan after the United States decided to fully withdraw from the two-decade-old conflict. What if Washington had correctly predicted the collapse of the government? What if holders of special immigrant visas (SIVs) had been evacuated before the military withdrawal? What if the United States had managed to get Americans out of the country before this month without triggering a more rapid collapse of the Afghan government?
Those things didn’t happen. Instead, the United States, under the direction of President Biden, has been trying to evacuate U.S. citizens who wish to leave and removing SIV holders who are able to navigate the gantlet outside Kabul’s airport. Politics being politics, the administration has regularly touted the top-line number of evacuees who have left the country since the fall of Kabul two weeks ago, a number that, as of Monday morning, has neared 117,000. But that top-line figure masks enormous uncertainty about who has gotten out and who hasn’t.