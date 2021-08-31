The United States said it would maintain “robust counterterrorism capabilities” in the region after its last military flights left Kabul late Monday. Afghanistan is now under the control of Taliban militants who have pledged not to let the country once again serve as a breeding ground for terrorist groups like al-Qaeda and the Islamic State, whose local affiliate killed 13 U.S. service members and at least 170 civilians outside Kabul airport last week.

There is plenty of international skepticism about the Taliban’s willingness — and ability — to keep its promise. “We will remain vigilant in monitoring threats,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday, adding that the United States would “neutralize those threats if necessary,” as it does in other places where there are no U.S. troops on the ground.

Current and former U.S. officials have warned it will be far more difficult to head off threats to American security from afar. Afghanistan is landlocked and far from any major U.S. military base, and running drones out of neighboring Pakistan or Uzbekistan comes with significant political challenges.

Here’s what to know

  • Between 100 and 200 Americans remain in Afghanistan and want to leave, Blinken said. The Group of Seven nations will help facilitate safe travel out of Afghanistan, including working to reopen Kabul’s civilian airport “as soon as possible," he said.
  • The Taliban and its supporters celebrated the departure of U.S. forces after 20 years. There were numerous reports of festive gunfire and fireworks in Kabul.
  • The United Nations pleaded with the international community Monday to remain focused on the plight of Afghan civilians, warning that “a far greater humanitarian crisis is just beginning” as evacuations end.