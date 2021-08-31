He’s deeply troubled by what it may mean for all those who entered his life in Afghanistan: The cleaners at his unit who loved reading his magazines from the Netherlands, or the hairdresser on the camp site — were they able to make it out? “We simply didn’t succeed,” he said. “The goal was always to make Afghanistan a safe country and to keep the Taliban out. It’s something we have to live with. But somewhere in my mind, as I think of the Afghani people, I want to think that it wasn’t totally for nothing.”