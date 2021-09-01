The top United Nations official has warned that Afghanistan is looking at an impending “humanitarian catastrophe” following the departure of U.S. forces, as the organization pressed the new regime to ensure the advances women made over the past two decades aren’t reversed in a return to the Taliban’s severe interpretation of Islamic law.

U.N. Secretary General António Guterres on Tuesday urged countries to help the people of Afghanistan facing “their darkest hour of need,” noting that almost half of the population — 18 million people — needs humanitarian assistance to survive, amid a severe drought and with a potentially harsh winter looming. Basic services might collapse completely, with the $1.3 billion U.N. humanitarian appeal only 39 percent funded, the global body said.

Meanwhile, the acting head of the U.N. women’s agency has called the “inclusion of women in the governance architecture … the litmus test for the new political leadership,” as she urged the Taliban to ensure women can continue to play an active role in society and that girls keep the right to attend school. The Taliban has said that its new government will be more moderate than a previous iteration that ruled brutally from 1996 to 2001; the claim has been met with widespread skepticism.

Here’s what to know

  • President Biden on Tuesday defended the U.S. departure, saying in a White House address in which he praised the efforts to get more than 120,000 Americans and allies evacuated to safety that “it was time to end this war.”
  • The State Department is scrambling to stand up a remote diplomatic mission in Qatar to coordinate with the Taliban and help those stranded under the Islamist group’s rule.
  • An eerie quiet settled over Kabul Tuesday following the complete withdrawal of U.S. forces. The Taliban has yet to make any formal commitments or release details about what kind of government it wants to form.