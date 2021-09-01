U.N. Secretary General António Guterres on Tuesday urged countries to help the people of Afghanistan facing “their darkest hour of need,” noting that almost half of the population — 18 million people — needs humanitarian assistance to survive, amid a severe drought and with a potentially harsh winter looming. Basic services might collapse completely, with the $1.3 billion U.N. humanitarian appeal only 39 percent funded, the global body said.
Meanwhile, the acting head of the U.N. women’s agency has called the “inclusion of women in the governance architecture … the litmus test for the new political leadership,” as she urged the Taliban to ensure women can continue to play an active role in society and that girls keep the right to attend school. The Taliban has said that its new government will be more moderate than a previous iteration that ruled brutally from 1996 to 2001; the claim has been met with widespread skepticism.
Here’s what to know
Afghan interpreter who helped rescue Biden in 2008 reportedly begs President to save him
An Afghan interpreter who helped rescue Sen. Joe Biden from a remote valley in Afghanistan in 2008 has pleaded with the president to save him and his family, the Wall Street Journal reported.
“Hello Mr. President: Save me and my family,” Mohammed told the Journal in an article. “Don’t forget me here.” (The newspaper did not publish his last name at his request due to security concerns.)
In 2008, two Army Black Hawk helicopters carrying three U.S. senators: Biden, John F. Kerry and Chuck Hagel, were forced to make an emergency landing due to a heavy snowstorm. Mohammed joined a rescue mission with the Arizona National Guard and the 82nd Airborne Division. They drove hours to rescue the politicians, according to Brian Genthe, who at the time was a staff sergeant in the National Guard.
The valley where the U.S. officials landed was not in Taliban territory, but the 82nd Airborne had engaged the Taliban in a recent major fight nearby, the Journal reported.
Mohammed, his wife and four children are among the scores of local allies who were left behind after the United States withdrew from Afghanistan on Monday. Many are desperate to flee the Taliban-ruled country.
Mohammed said he is hiding from the Taliban after years of attempting to get out of the war-torn nation. His efforts to escape have been thwarted by bureaucracy: Mohammed had applied for a Special Immigrant visa but his application was held up after the defense contractor he worked for lost the required documents, Genthe said.
On Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki thanked Mohammed for his service and vowed that Washington would continue to get Afghan allies out of the country.
“We will get you out,” Psaki said after a Journal reporter read Mohammed’s message to the president. “We will honor your service.”
When the Taliban took over the capital, Mohammed attempted to reach enter Kabul airport. U.S. troops refused to let his wife or their children in, he said.
“I can’t leave my house,” he told the newspaper Tuesday. “I’m very scared.”
Analysis: Biden tries to make Americans feel the costs of a war that few of them were paying
President Biden on Tuesday got to give the speech that each of his three immediate predecessors had hoped they could: the one bookending the culmination of the war in Afghanistan. But it was not the speech that any of them would have liked to have given, centered in part on the fact that the two-decade-long mission had failed to create a stable, democratic nation.
Most immediately, Biden’s intent in giving the speech was to reframe an understanding of the U.S. exit that has been centered on the specifics of the withdrawal. The president had repeatedly insisted that Americans who wanted to leave Afghanistan would be able to do so; that some number (pegged in the “low hundreds” by one official on Monday) could not is an obvious failure.
But since announcing his plan to remove U.S. forces in April, Biden has often found himself pushing back not against support for the war but indifference toward it. Americans didn’t really support the war, but it continued for two decades in part because it also wasn’t at the forefront of their minds. In other words, Biden wanted not only to defend how the war ended but to increase the salience for Americans of why he thought it should.