Then there’s the impact of climate change. Last week, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations warned that an “ever-worsening drought” threatens the livelihoods of some 7 million Afghans who work either in the fields or with livestock. There are areas in Afghanistan that have warmed at twice the rate of the global average, while spring rains have grown more inconsistent. Impoverished countries around the world are struggling to cope with the socio-economic fallout of a shifting climate, but conflict-ravaged Afghanistan is facing an even more acute challenge.