The top U.S. military official said it is “possible” the United States will coordinate with the Taliban in the fight against the Islamic State, although he declined to make predictions about potential collaboration with Afghanistan’s new rulers, who could announce a new government as early as Thursday.

“We don’t know what the future of the Taliban is, but I can tell you from personal experience that this is a ruthless group from the past, and whether or not they change remains to be seen,” Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters Wednesday. “In war, you do what you must,” he added, even if it is “not what you necessarily want to do.”

American commanders worked with the Taliban to facilitate the evacuation of more than 124,000 people from Afghanistan in recent weeks. Both the United States and the Taliban share a common threat in the Islamic State, which was responsible for an attack outside Kabul airport last week that killed 13 U.S. service members and more than 170 civilians.

Here’s what to know.

  • The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff defended Sunday’s U.S. drone strike in Kabul that appears to have caused civilian casualties. The strike, targeting an “imminent” threat posed by the Islamic State, was “righteous,” Milley said.
  • More than 31,000 of the roughly 124,000 evacuees from Afghanistan arrived in the United States between Aug. 17 and 31. That figure included nearly 24,000 “Afghans at risk,” the State Department said.
  • Afghanistan’s economy is forecast to contract by 9.7 percent this financial year, according to Fitch Solutions. It said one of the contributing factors was the “highly disruptive manner” of the U.S. military withdrawal.