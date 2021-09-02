American commanders worked with the Taliban to facilitate the evacuation of more than 124,000 people from Afghanistan in recent weeks. Both the United States and the Taliban share a common threat in the Islamic State, which was responsible for an attack outside Kabul airport last week that killed 13 U.S. service members and more than 170 civilians.
Taliban moves to consolidate military and political control in Afghanistan
As the Taliban leadership closed in on forming a government Wednesday, its fighters were attacking the last bastion of Afghanistan not under their control, seeking to consolidate their military and political grip on the country.
In northern Afghanistan, heavy fighting erupted Tuesday night and continued into Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Taliban leadership met in its southern spiritual birthplace of Kandahar to discuss the formation of an Islamic government. It’s a major step that will formalize the Taliban’s transition from an insurgent movement to once again ruling the country after the 20 years of war that followed the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.
The three-day-long engagement was chaired by Sheikh Haibatullah Akhundzada, a religious scholar who is widely expected to become the country’s supreme leader, suggesting the new government could be structured much like Iran’s theocracy.
McConnell tells Republicans to focus on regaining majority, not impeaching Biden
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Wednesday that there was no possibility that President Biden would be impeached over the U.S. pullout from Afghanistan, as political opponents — and some allies — continued to criticize the nature of the withdrawal.
“Well, look, the president is not going to be removed from office. There’s a Democratic House, a narrowly Democratic Senate. That’s not going to happen,” McConnell said at an event in Kentucky.
McConnell cannot vote on impeachment, which is decided by the House. Democrats hold a slim majority in the House and control the evenly divided Senate through Vice President Harris’s tiebreaking vote.
Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) has said he supports impeaching the president, though like McConnell, he cannot cast a vote in the impeachment process. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who has tried unsuccessfully to impeach Biden since he took office, again advocated his removal after the Kabul airport attack last week that killed 13 U.S. service members. At least two other GOP senators have called on Biden to resign.
McConnell urged Republicans to focus on regaining control of Congress in next year’s midterm elections.
“The report card you get is every two years,” McConnell said, according to numerous reports. “I do think we’re likely to see a typical kind of midterm reaction to a new administration. … Typically there is some buyer’s remorse.”
U.S. consular officials at Kabul airport struggled with surging crowds and painful choices
U.S. consular officials waded into massive and increasingly desperate and belligerent crowds of Afghans outside the Kabul airport, searching for familiar faces or valid documents. They sent private instructions and authorization to American and allied citizens and to eligible Afghans, only to see those messages become useless as they suddenly appeared on the phones of thousands pushing toward the gates.
Afghan “entrepreneurs” sold bogus access to other Afghans and then tried to lie or bully their way inside. Taliban fighters manning perimeter checkpoints got conflicting orders from their chains of command or made up their own rules for who got through.
“Everybody who lived it was haunted by the choices we had to make and the people we were not able to help,” a senior State Department official said Wednesday, describing the perspective of consular officials on the ground during the two-week military evacuation effort that ended this week.