Karzai’s reemergence is the latest twist in a remarkably durable political career, especially for a man widely considered a puppet of the Americans when he was spirited into Afghanistan by U.S. forces and installed in a frigid presidential palace in the winter of 2001. Karzai went on to win two democratic elections and stayed in power for nearly 13 years as the Taliban regrouped from defeat to become a formidable insurgent army. Along the way, he became a thorn in the side of the American government, publicly berating Washington over Afghan civilian casualties in the U.S. war against the Taliban and doing little to fight the corruption that riddled his administration. He so frustrated then-Sen. Joe Biden during a famously acrimonious dinner that Biden threw down his napkin and stormed out.