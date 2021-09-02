“I invite you all to come and invest in Afghanistan,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Tuesday in a speech at the Kabul airport before a male-only crowd. “Your investments will be in good hands. The country will be stable and safe.”
But it’s not that simple.
Because of the Taliban’s brutal record of suppressing religious and political freedoms, including a governing system built around gender-based violence, several countries and international institutions have cut off the government financially.
Here’s what that could mean for the Taliban and the Afghan people.
Frequently Asked Questions
- What funds have been cut off since the Taliban took over?
- What sanctions against the Taliban were already in place?
- How could sanctions affect humanitarian efforts in Afghanistan?
- What options does the Taliban have moving forward?