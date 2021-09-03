But heavy fighting erupted in pockets of northern Afghanistan this week in clashes between the Taliban and resistance fighters. Meanwhile, on Thursday, dozens of Afghan women took to the streets in western Afghanistan to protest Taliban restrictions on their right to work and seek education.
Here’s what to know
- President Biden made an unscheduled trip Thursday evening to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland, where members of the Marine Corps injured in the attack at Kabul airport last week are receiving treatment.
- The United Nations Humanitarian Air Service, operated by the World Food Program, is set to resume flights in Afghanistan, allowing 160 humanitarian organizations to continue their work in the country. Flights will link Islamabad, Pakistan, with Mazar-e Sharif and Kandahar.
- The British foreign secretary said in Qatar that Kabul airport could soon reopen. Several countries, including Turkey, Qatar and the Netherlands have offered technical and security support to facilitate the resumption of military and civilian flights.
The Taliban now faces the challenge of governing a country where ministries have been closed for weeks and an humanitarian crisis looms. A new regime could be named as early as Friday, though negotiations between Taliban factions were still ongoing Thursday, according to Omar Zakhilwal, a former finance minister who recently met with Taliban leaders.
Haibatullah Akhundzada, an ultraconservative cleric, is expected to become the country’s supreme leader, with a president below him, Taliban officials have said, suggesting the new government could be structured much like Iran’s theocracy.
Other senior leaders, such as Abdul Ghani Baradar, who spent years in a Pakistani prison; Sirajuddin Haqqani, chief of the brutal Haqqani network; and alawi Muhammad Yaqoub, a son of the Taliban’s late leader, are also expected to hold influential posts.
Much less clear is the role women will play in public life. In the days since the Taliban seized Kabul on Aug. 15, many women have stayed home amid concerns that the group will resume the brutal treatment of women that marked its last rule, between 1996 and 2001. Many women in high-profile positions, including lawmakers and activists, fled the country during the U.S.-led evacuation effort.
Publicly, the Taliban has promised a more inclusive society, including being more tolerant toward women, although many remain deeply skeptical of those claims.
“There isn’t a unified view among the Taliban on women’s activities in society and politics,” Nooria Nazhat, a former Afghan government official, told Tolo News, adding that there was also no agreement on female representation in culture and education. “This is concerning.”
Despite the dangers, dozens of female demonstrators marched toward the office of the governor of Herat, the largest city by population in western Afghanistan, on Thursday to demand the inclusion of women in the upcoming government. There they faced off with Taliban members standing guard. “No government is stable without the support of women,” read one banner held up by participants.
For several days, Taliban fighters have targeted the holdout of Panjshir Valley north of Kabul, attacking from several directions and engaging in fierce clashes with resistance forces led by the son of a storied late military commander who fought the Soviet Union and, later, the Taliban. It is the most serious military challenge the Taliban has faced since Kabul and 33 provincial capitals fell in 10 days.
The Taliban also has inherited a fragile, aid-dependent economy where about 90 percent of the people live below the poverty line, and the militant group so far has no clear plan to finance it. Foreign aid made up much of the Western-backed government’s budget — and that has largely been frozen since the Taliban’s takeover. (Before its return to power, the Islamist group earned revenue mostly through criminal activities, including opium poppy cultivation, according to the United Nations.)
Afghanistan’s economy is forecast to contract by 9.7 percent this fiscal year, according to Fitch Solutions, and the U.N. has warned the country is on the verge of a humanitarian crisis as a severe drought and the coronavirus compound the fallout from nearly two decades of conflict.
