The Taliban also has inherited a fragile, aid-dependent economy where about 90 percent of the people live below the poverty line, and the militant group so far has no clear plan to finance it. Foreign aid made up much of the Western-backed government’s budget — and that has largely been frozen since the Taliban’s takeover. (Before its return to power, the Islamist group earned revenue mostly through criminal activities, including opium poppy cultivation, according to the United Nations.)