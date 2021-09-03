Carlson’s animus is part of what administration officials have described as a growing chorus of anti-refugee sentiment on the right that has followed the Taliban’s capture of Kabul. CNN obtained the details of a recent call between John Cohen, the head of the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis, and local and state law enforcement. In the call, Cohen said his agency, in its monitoring of far-right groups, had seen both an uptick in invocations of the “great replacement” — a white-supremacist conspiracy theory that liberals are “importing” foreigners to undermine the country’s white majority — and praise for the Taliban’s success from those who call for a new civil war within the United States.