A coronavirus variant known as “mu” or “B.1.621” was designated by the World Health Organization as a “variant of interest” earlier this week and will be monitored by the global health body as cases continue to emerge across parts of the world. It is the fifth variant of interest currently being monitored by the WHO.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Where was it first detected and where is it now?
  • How widespread is mu in the United States?
  • Will my coronavirus vaccine work against mu?
  • Is the mu variant more transmissible?
  • What next?