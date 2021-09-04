Blinken said Friday that he would then visit the United States’ Ramstein Air Base in Germany, where many Afghan evacuees are staying as they await flights to the U.S.
The secretary of state said he would also meet with his German counterpart and hold a virtual ministerial meeting with more than 20 nations “that all have a stake in helping to relocate and resettle Afghans and in holding the Taliban to their commitments.”
Here’s what to know
- Female activists, gathered in Kabul and Herat, came face-to-face with Taliban militants on Thursday and Friday. Publicly, the Taliban has promised a more inclusive society and pledged to be more tolerant toward women, although many Afghans remain deeply skeptical of those claims.
- E.U. foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Friday that engaging with Afghanistan’s new rulers would “not mean recognition” and that it all depends on whether the Taliban sticks to its promises.
- A spokesman for U.N. Secretary General António Guterres said he will host a high-level meeting in Geneva on Sept. 13, aimed at preventing a “looming humanitarian catastrophe” in Afghanistan.
The Taliban has inherited a fragile, aid-dependent economy where about 90 percent of the people live below the poverty line. Foreign aid made up much of the Western-backed government’s budget — and that has largely been frozen since the Taliban’s takeover.
The United Nations refugee agency for Afghanistan posted a photo of several trucks Friday, saying they were carrying humanitarian relief aid into Afghanistan through the nation’s Torkham border crossing with Pakistan.
The new regime is hoping to reopen Kabul airport, which will be a significant artery for aid delivery.
For several days, Taliban fighters have also targeted the holdout Panjshir Valley north of Kabul, attacking from several directions and engaging in fierce clashes with resistance forces led by the son of a storied late military commander who fought the Soviet Union and, later, the Taliban. It is the only serious military challenge the Taliban has faced since Kabul and 33 provincial capitals fell in 10 days.
Former vice president Amrullah Saleh, who has said he is in Panjshir, tweeted that the Taliban had cut phone lines and electricity to the valley. The militants also blocked roads to cut off medical supplies, wrote Saleh, who claimed he was the country’s legitimate caretaker last month after former president Ashraf Ghani fled in the face of the Taliban advance.
The Taliban reported Friday that it has taken one of the districts in the valley amid heavy casualties, which was confirmed by a resistance spokesman, suggesting the last holdout’s days could be numbered.