“People don’t see service dogs accompanying disabled people as a necessity for them to actively participate in society, but more just as a well-trained dog ... which is why people often face rejection,” said Tomoko Hashizume, head of the nonprofit Japan Service Dog Resource Center. “I hope people’s perceptions of disabled people change [from] watching the Paralympics, from people that can’t do anything by themselves that need help, to these people that are doing extraordinary things in all sorts of creative ways.”