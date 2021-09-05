Four players on the Argentine side play for teams in the English Premier League. Visitors to Brazil who have been in the United Kingdom within 14 days must quarantine for two weeks upon arrival, which none of the four players did before the scheduled start of Sunday’s match. Three of them — Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham Hotspur) and Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa) — started the game, with Emiliano Buendía, also of Aston Villa, the fourth.