The military has seized control of Guinea, dissolved its government and sealed the borders, Doumbouya said, citing “the trampling of the rights of citizens” and “the disrespect of democratic principles” as motivations.
Military officers repeated the takeover claim on national television with Guinea’s red, green and yellow flag draped on their shoulders, adding that they planned to forge a transition government.
Condé, 83, took office 11 years ago in the country’s first democratic election since independence from France in 1958. He pledged to steer the nation of roughly 13 million out of a culture of corruption that had shaped decades of authoritarian rule.
But Condé sparked deadly riots last fall after he sought a third term in what critics blasted as defiance of Guinea’s constitution. He argued that constitutional changes had reset the clock on his allowed number of terms.
On Sunday, photos and video circulating on WhatsApp showed the president flanked by men in military fatigues. A silent Condé, wearing jeans and a tie-dye dress shirt, kept his gaze from the camera.
Several soldiers and the president’s bodyguards died in the clashes, local media reported.
By midday, video footage from Conakry captured people cheering as trucks carrying troops rumbled down the streets. “Bravo!” some onlookers shouted. “Bravo! It’s done!”
It was unclear where the troops were holding Condé. His office made no statements, and government officials did not respond to requests for comment.
The tumult in Guinea comes about three months after military officials in neighboring Mali carried out a second coup d’etat in less than a year.
Bah reported from Conakry.