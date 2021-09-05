In a park in Karachi, Maulana Fazl-Ur Rehman, a political opposition leader who supports the Taliban but disavows violent struggle inside Pakistan, cited the Taliban victory as he called for an electoral “revolution” to oust Khan. On Thursday, an even more conservative politician, Maulana Hamid ul Haq — the son of a Sunni cleric known as the “father of the Taliban” — told his followers that the Taliban had established “unmatched peace and security in Afghanistan,” proved the shortcomings of democracy, and should inspire a similar “hard struggle to have a true Islamic system in Pakistan,” according to a statement distributed by Haq’s group.