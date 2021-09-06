Protesters threw gravel at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has been facing off with people demonstrating against coronavirus restrictions, at a campaign stop on Monday.

While Trudeau was boarding a campaign bus in London, Ontario, a small handful of gravel was thrown at him, according to media reports and videos of the episode. Trudeau turned toward the direction that the gravel was thrown from and boarded the bus.

Speaking to reporters on a campaign plane, Trudeau said he was “might have” been hit by the projectiles but dismissed the incident, comparing it to when a woman threw pumpkin seeds at him in 2016.

The prime minister has moved to mandate coronavirus vaccinations for some Canadians, leading to occasional angry protests. “Canadians, the vast majority of Canadians, are not represented by them, and I know will not allow those voices … those anti-vaxxer mobs — to dictate how this country gets through this pandemic,” he said Monday.

Trudeau last month called a snap election for Sept. 20 in a bid to regain a majority in the House of Commons.

