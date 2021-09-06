Speaking to reporters on a campaign plane, Trudeau said he was “might have” been hit by the projectiles but dismissed the incident, comparing it to when a woman threw pumpkin seeds at him in 2016.
The prime minister has moved to mandate coronavirus vaccinations for some Canadians, leading to occasional angry protests. “Canadians, the vast majority of Canadians, are not represented by them, and I know will not allow those voices … those anti-vaxxer mobs — to dictate how this country gets through this pandemic,” he said Monday.
Trudeau last month called a snap election for Sept. 20 in a bid to regain a majority in the House of Commons.
Read more: