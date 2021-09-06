But in January’s election, she lost — “a big fat loss, even in the few constituencies we thought we’d win,” she said on a recent day in Nairobi. She came here, to neighboring Kenya’s capital, not just because many of Uganda’s opposition leaders and activists have been abducted and tortured after the election, but to find space to mourn over a growing suspicion of hers that “perhaps rage is something most Ugandans have learned to suppress rather than embrace.”