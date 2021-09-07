The U.S. Geological Survey said the 7.0 magnitude quake struck 11 miles northeast of Acapulco. It was felt by residents of Mexico City, the capital, where the lights went off and some residents ran outside, huddling together in the rain, Reuters reported.
“It was terrible. It really reminds me of the 1985 quake every time something like this happens,” said Yesmin Rizk, a 70-year-old resident of the city’s Roma Sur neighborhood, to the news service. That natural disaster killed over 5,000 people.
Read more: