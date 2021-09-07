A powerful earthquake struck southwest Mexico on Tuesday night near the resort town of Acapulco, sending people running into the streets of Mexico City, over 230 miles away, and prompting U.S. officials to issue a tsunami warning for the country.

There were no immediate reports of significant damage or deaths, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said in a video message posted on Twitter, although the quake had sent rocks tumbling down hillsides and damaged walls.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the 7.0 magnitude quake struck 11 miles northeast of Acapulco. It was felt by residents of Mexico City, the capital, where the lights went off and some residents ran outside, huddling together in the rain, Reuters reported.

“It was terrible. It really reminds me of the 1985 quake every time something like this happens,” said Yesmin Rizk, a 70-year-old resident of the city’s Roma Sur neighborhood, to the news service. That natural disaster killed over 5,000 people.

