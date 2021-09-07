The U.S. Geological Survey said the 7.0 magnitude quake struck 11 miles northeast of Acapulco. Officials initially issued a tsunami warning, but U.S. and Mexican officials later said such an event was unlikely. Still, the quake was strong enough to be felt by residents of Mexico City, the capital, where the lights went off in some buildings and many residents ran outside, huddling together in the rain.
“It was terrible. It really reminds me of the 1985 quake every time something like this happens,” Yesmin Rizk, a 70-year-old resident of the city’s Roma Sur neighborhood, told Reuters. That natural disaster destroyed hundreds of buildings in the capital and killed at least 10,000 people, according to official estimates. Journalists and other observers believed the toll was far higher.
In Coyuca de Benítez, about 30 miles northwest of Acapulco, a man died after he was struck by an electric pole that slammed to the ground, according to Gov. Héctor Astudillo of Guerrero, the state Acapulco is in.
Patients in the ISSTE hospital in Acapulco were moved to another wing because of damage to the building, according to local media. Debris cluttered the Carretera Escenica, the curving coastal Scenic Highway linking Acapulco to the nearby tourist hub of Punta Diamante.
Scores of aftershocks rattled the country, with the strongest reaching 5.2 magnitude, according to Mexican officials.
