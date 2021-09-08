On the home front, the “war on terror” led to a rapid expansion of the American security apparatus. The Patriot Act was passed less than two months after 9/11, granting the government significant new powers to monitor and spy on U.S. citizens and residents, paving the way for warrantless searches of phone records and emails in certain instances. Much to the ire of left-wing activists, the reconfiguring of national security priorities led to the creation of the controversial Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency and also saw the dramatic militarization of U.S. police forces, with the Pentagon transferring some $1.6 billion in military equipment to local departments.