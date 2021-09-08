Nipah disease — which the World Health Organization has listed as a priority disease given its epidemic potential — is garnering interest in a country that has been grappling with the coronavirus pandemic. After the United States, India has the second-highest pandemic death toll in the world and has seen its health-care system crumble amid severe outbreaks of coronavirus variants.
“As of now, there is no need to panic, but we need to exercise caution,” Veena George, the health minister of Kerala, said according to local media, while federal Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said a team from the National Center for Disease Control had been deployed to the area to offer assistance.
