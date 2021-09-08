Police officers chasing the robbers fired at the vehicle, forcing the suspects to flee on foot before being caught. Two people were arrested, the Paris Police Prefecture said. (Citing an unidentified police official, Reuters said that three people had been detained.) One suspect was shot in the leg before being arrested, the Associated Press reported. Prosecutors are investigating the heist and a search for the accomplices is underway.
It is not immediately clear how much jewelry the remaining suspects got away with, though some of those detained had ditched portions of their hauls before getting arrested, according to Reuters.
Representatives for Bulgari could not be immediately reached. A spokesman for LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the French luxury conglomerate that owns Bulgari, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Tuesday’s incident comes after several jewelry stores in Paris were recently robbed. On Jul. 27, a man stole jewelry worth up to $3.5 million from a Chaumet boutique; suspects were arrested the next day and police said at the time that most of the stolen goods had been recovered.
Three days later, two men armed with an electric shotgun and tear gas seized around $470,000 worth of goods from a Dinh Van store.
The Place Vendôme, one of Paris’s most luxurious districts, has been a particular favorite of robbers. In 2018, five men hooded in ski masks and armed with axes stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry from a shop at the Ritz hotel.
