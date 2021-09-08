Though babies being switched at birth is uncommon, it does happen. Two babies went home with the wrong families in 1951, and one of the mothers, even after realizing the mistake, kept quiet for 40 years, “This American Life” reported. In India, tests found that two toddler boys had been switched at birth — but the toddlers refused to leave their parents. Instead, the families are keeping the swapped babies and have been working out how to meet regularly and become friends, the BBC reported in 2018.