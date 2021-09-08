The acting cabinet — as the Taliban said it would name permanent leadership soon — also includes members of the powerful Haqqani militant network, responsible for many deadly attacks and kidnappings over the past two decades. Several senior members of the new government had been detained at Guantanamo Bay and were released in a prisoner swap for Bowe Bergdahl in 2014.
But there is no space for officials who had played senior roles in Afghanistan’s Western-backed government, such as former president Hamid Karzai and former national reconciliation leader Abdullah Abdullah.
The United States, which controls billions of dollars of the country’s frozen reserves, had pushed for an inclusive administration consisting of officials who are not members of the Taliban. Here’s what to know about the new government.
Frequently Asked Questions
- Who is Afghanistan’s top leader?
- Who is Afghanistan’s acting prime minister?
- Did Abdul Ghani Baradar, the group’s top political leader, get a post?
- How is the Haqqani network involved in Afghanistan’s new government?
- Are any of Afghanistan’s new leaders on sanctions lists or wanted by the FBI?
- Are there any women leaders in Afghanistan’s new government?