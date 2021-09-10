“Sept. 11, 2001 confirmed for me what most of us knew at some level about our country and its leaders, with few exceptions. Bias against Muslims, reckless pursuit of oil, military support for U.S.-friendly dictators, out-of-control arms sales, and all the subversions, espionage, backroom deals, corruption and propaganda that go with that agenda. What changed for me after al-Qaeda brought down the World Trade Center was realizing 1) how vulnerable we had left ourselves, how complacent we had become, when we should have known we’d have to pay the price someday for our self-serving attitudes and policies, and 2) how little we were willing to give up and learn as a result of it. Blowback came in a big way, and for a short time we enjoyed world sympathy and support. We could have used that moment for reconciliation and understanding. We could have refocused our efforts to promote cooperation and peace throughout the region and the world. But we squandered it in retribution, violence, and continued recklessness driven by collective denial, corporate greed, institutionalized prejudice and the lust for power.”