Before the lockdown, the workers were able to socialize with each other through places like shopping malls, where many gathered on their days off. Health groups say the prolonged restrictions, in contrast to the relatively loose guidelines that apply to the rest of Singapore, where residents are able to dine out at restaurants, visit friends and even attend concerts, have exacerbated migrant workers’ feelings of segregation and despair. The social isolation is causing mental health problems, with more migrant workers experiencing symptoms of depression and anxiety.