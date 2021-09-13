For now, myriad women across the country have taken to the streets to oppose the Taliban’s infringements of their rights, which a generation of Afghans grew up with following the American invasion. But those public displays of dissent may be coming to an end amid the threat of Taliban crackdowns. “Protesting and advocating had turned into a hobby and fun activity” under Afghanistan’s previous government, Karima Shujazada, a 26-year-old protester in the city of Mazar-e Sharif, told my colleagues. “In the past, I was sure that I would return home safely. Now, when I go out to protest, I don’t know if I will get detained, beaten up or killed.”