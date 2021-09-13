But now, Bernier and his People’s Party of Canada could play a big role as spoilers in the Sept. 20 federal election. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the snap poll hoping to capitalize on his Liberal government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, but he has faced a surprisingly tight race against the opposition Conservative Party, led by Erin O’Toole. The two largest parties are neck-and-neck in the final week of campaigning.
By splitting the right-of-center vote, Bernier could break the deadlock and give a boost to Trudeau, whom he recently derided as a “fascist psychopath.” (For his part, Trudeau has condemned Bernier’s rhetoric as irresponsible.)
What to know
- Who is Maxime Bernier?
- What is the platform of his People’s Party of Canada?
- How did the coronavirus pandemic impact the election?
- What does this mean for Trudeau’s Liberals in the election?