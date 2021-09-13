International researchers say that no way to limit global warming to an average of 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) or less without significant concessions from India and China, which are both still building adding new coal power plants to their fleets. As an urbanizing country, India currently generates more than 70 percent of its electricity from coal, and it is expected to add new power generation capacity equal to that of the entire European Union by 2050 to meet its electricity needs, according to the International Energy Agency.