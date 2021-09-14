Nicknamed “Diabolik,” after a comic book villain, the “playboy don” is known for driving fast cars and wearing designer clothes, according to a 2007 Time magazine profile of the world’s most notorious mafia bosses. Messina Denaro is alleged to have been behind numerous killings, including bomb attacks in Florence, Rome and Milan in the early 1990s that claimed 10 lives. According to the Netflix documentary, he once bragged about having “killed enough people to fill a small cemetery.”