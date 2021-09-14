The allegations against Henry amount to an new twist in the complex and mired investigation into the mysterious assassination, and is sure to increase already growing calls from human rights and civil society groups for a new caretaker government to be installed.
It also come as Haiti is struggling to grapple with the aftermath of an earthquake last month that killed more than 2,200 people, and as the hard-hit communities insist not enough is being done to aid them.
Henry came to power a week and half after the assassination of Moïse, following a power struggle with the president’s inner circle, and after winning the backing of the international community. Claude is seeking Henry’s indictment on a series of charges including assassination, conspiracy against the state and armed robbery.
“There are enough compromised elements against the prime minister to indict him, pure and simple,” Claude wrote.
Henry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In the two-page document requesting charges, Claude said the calls lasted a total of seven minutes and were pinpointed to locations near the president’s estate where he was assassinated and Hotel Montana in Port-au-Prince. He also noted that a member of Henry’s cabinet said that Henry had denied speaking with Badio that night.
Claude’s request does not amount to an indictment. Rather, under Haitian law, the investigating judge can decide whether to act on the the prosecutor’s request to press charges against the prime minister. Some observers also cautioned that the allegations were being made amid an internal struggle for power in Haiti between factions both for and against Henry.
