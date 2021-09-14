Port-au-Prince prosecutor Bed-Ford Claude asked a judge to charge Henry and bar him from leaving the country. He said Henry was in telephone contact with a chief suspect in the case — Joseph Badio, a former Justice ministry official — on the night of the July 7 slaying, citing two calls made shortly after the killing, according to a copy of the two-page indictment request.
The allegations against Henry amount to an new twist in the complex investigation into the still mysterious assassination, and is expected to further fuel calls from human rights and civil society groups that a new caretaker government be installed.
Haiti is struggling to grapple with the aftermath of an earthquake last month that killed more than 2,200 people, Hard-hit communities say not enough is being done to aid them.
Henry, Moïse’s choice for prime minister before his death, emerged from a power struggle within the slain president’s inner circle to take the office a week and half after the assassination, with the backing of the international community. Claude is seeking Henry’s indictment on charges including assassination, conspiracy against the state and armed robbery.
“There are enough compromised elements against the prime minister to indict him, pure and simple,” Claude wrote.
Henry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In the document requesting charges, Claude said the telephone calls lasted a total of seven minutes and were pinpointed to locations near the president’s estate where he was assassinated and the Hotel Montana in Port-au-Prince. He also noted that a member of Henry’s cabinet said the prime minister had denied speaking with Badio that night.
Claude’s request is not an indictment. Rather, under Haitian law, the investigating judge can decide whether to act on the prosecutor’s request to press charges. Some observers cautioned that the allegations were being made amid an internal struggle for power in Haiti between factions both for and against Henry.
The Moïse assassination remains one of the world’s most mysterious whodunits. The president was shot to death after a team of armed men descended on his home early on July 7. The investigation has been laden with claims and counterclaims of plots, turncoats and foreign guns for hire. Haitian authorities have invited international experts including the FBI to aid in the probe and are currently detaining 44 people in connection with the plot. They include Haitian police officers, presidential guards and former members of the Colombian military.
Henry, a 71-year-old neurosurgeon, was named the new prime minister by Moïse two days before his slaying. In the hours after the shooting, he told The Washington Post in July, he feared “for his life.” He said Claude Joseph, the outgoing prime minister, was seeking to usurp him.
The two men later reached an agreement in which Henry, backed by the United States and European powers, became interim leader. But civil society groups have insisted a new and independent caretaker government should lead the country toward elections.
