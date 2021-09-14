The Moïse assassination remains one of the world’s most mysterious whodunits. The president was shot to death after a team of armed men descended on his home early on July 7. The investigation has been laden with claims and counterclaims of plots, turncoats and foreign guns for hire. Haitian authorities have invited international experts including the FBI to aid in the probe and are currently detaining 44 people in connection with the plot. They include Haitian police officers, presidential guards and former members of the Colombian military.