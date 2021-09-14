But SDF intelligence officers said he asked from the start to join the group’s armed operations and that he had been watching Islamic State online propaganda for a while. They declined to provide details. An officer in the Shaddadi prison, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk with the press, said the young man’s trajectory was common among those arrested for involvement in Islamic State sleeper cells: “They have poor education. Their morale is low. They see holding guns as a way of finding power.”