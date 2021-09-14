Though she styled herself as a champion of climate action, Germany remains the world’s biggest producer of brown coal. Her tough stewardship of the euro-zone debt crisis that began in 2009 made her a villain in Greece, which had to accept biting austerity measures mandated by financiers to the north. Merkel won plaudits in 2015 for her decision to let in a million asylum seekers from countries including Syria and Afghanistan, even as other European countries tried to stop the influx of migrants and refugees from reaching their borders. But amid a political backlash, she tacked to the right. Her pragmatism could not stave off a surge in support for the ultranationalists and the shocking entrance of the far-right Alternative for Germany party into the country’s parliament.