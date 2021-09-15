In the fight against the coronavirus, President Biden is setting an ambitious new goal. According to a list of targets obtained by my colleagues, the White House will call for a global effort to get 70 percent of the world’s population vaccinated against the virus by the time world leaders convene at the U.N. General Assembly in September 2022. The dangers of the pandemic and a warming planet will dominate proceedings next week at this year’s assembly. U.N. Secretary General António Guterres, the world’s inveterate town crier, said Friday that the international community had reached “a pivotal moment” and that real momentum was needed to break the “paralysis” surrounding collective action on both the coronavirus and climate change.