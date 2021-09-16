It hasn’t exactly been a cakewalk for Trudeau, whose lead over O’Toole’s Conservatives eroded in the first weeks of the 36-day campaign. The parties are running neck and neck in the polls.
The campaign hasn’t been pretty. Vandals defaced candidate lawn signs with antisemitic graffiti. Protesters, including many who oppose coronavirus vaccines, dogged Trudeau on the campaign trail. At one event, they pelted him with gravel. At another, they posed enough of a security threat that officials canceled it.
“I’ve never seen this intensity of anger on the campaign trail, or in Canada,” said Trudeau, the son of Prime Minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau, whose energy policies fueled ire in western Canada in the 1980s. “Not when I was a kid, even with my dad visiting out west, where we did see anger. Certainly not in my last 12 years as a politician.”
What to know
- What’s the likely result?
- Who are the other candidates?
- What are the issues?
- How do elections work in Canada?
- How has the pandemic affected the campaign?