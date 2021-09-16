Governments around the world have confronted the dilemma of where and how to bury a violent leader’s remains. The body of Osama bin Laden was buried at sea in part because U.S. officials did not want a public gravesite to become a shrine to his followers. The same occurred after the death of Islamic State leader and founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. The grave of drug lord Pablo Escobar in Medellín, Colombia, has attracted thousands of tourists on “narco tours.”