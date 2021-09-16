The decision got the backing of the General Assembly’s president, Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid. In a statement released on Wednesday, New York Mayor Bill DeBlasio and International Affairs Commissioner Penny Abeywarde thanked diplomats for working with them on the issue, calling them “true New Yorkers” for helping the city recover.
Not all governments felt the same camaraderie, however. In a letter to colleagues released on Wednesday, Russian U.N. Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya called the requirements “a clearly discriminatory measure” and said that they were a violation of the U.N. charter.
The news is not necessarily a surprise. Experiments with coronavirus mandates in Europe, the United States and elsewhere have created tension as variants spread — and as countries struggle to balance public health restrictions with individual liberties.
New York has started requiring proof of at least one coronavirus shot to allow people into restaurants, gyms, movie theaters and other indoor venues.
But for foreign diplomats, there is a further complication: countries administer different coronavirus vaccines — including ones that have not been granted emergency use authorization in the United States.
Sputnik V, a vaccine backed by Moscow and widely administered in Russia, does not have approval in the United States and is not on the World Health Organization’s emergency use listing either.
New York officials have announced that they will give out free Johnson & Johnson vaccines by the U.N. headquarters in midtown, but it is not approved in all U.N. member states either, though it does have WHO emergency use listing.
WHO officials have urged national governments to recognize all coronavirus vaccines to which the organization has granted emergency use listing, even ones they do not intend to administer, to avoid “chaos, confusion and discrimination.”
The U.N. global health agency has so far granted emergency use approval to vaccines including Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca-Oxford, along with two versions of the AstraZeneca vaccine produced in India and South Korea, as well as two vaccines created by Chinese firms Sinopharm and Sinovac.
Sputnik V is under review for inclusion.
It is not clear what vaccines would be accepted by New York, or even how the rule might be enforced. Representatives of New York City, the United Nations General Assembly and the Russian Mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Despite the city rules, U.N. Secretary General António Guterres has said he cannot make world leaders show their vaccination certificates to enter the building in Manhattan, which is international territory.
The pandemic meant that no delegations went to New York last year for what turned into a virtual annual gathering. Next week, however, more than a hundred heads of state, including President Biden and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, plan to attend in person, while others will give video speeches.
The U.N. chief said he expects that most of the officials flying to New York are immunized, but the dispute has also highlighted drastic inequality: While the United States plans to initially offer certain groups of people booster shots, only 2 percent of the world’s 5.7 billion administered doses have reached people in Africa.