But as the 36-day campaign drew to a close, polls showed a tight race between Trudeau’s Liberals and Erin O’Toole’s Conservatives. That would typically give the Liberals an edge in the seat count, but much hinged on voter turnout and the fortunes of smaller parties that could play spoiler.
The vote Monday capped a campaign that many here felt was unnecessary, failed to inspire much enthusiasm and featured ugly scenes of protesters — many of them opposed to vaccines and vaccine mandates — screaming vulgarities at Trudeau and his family and at one point pelting him with gravel.
Before Trudeau called the election, Mathieu Poirier’s “mind was already set.” Poirier, a 29-year-old public health student at McGill University, said his memories of former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper’s “quashing of science” had left him with a sour impression of the party. He voted for the Liberals.
Pat Daley said he has grown weary of the several controversies that have dogged Trudeau and was “impressed” with O’Toole’s campaign.
“He hasn’t really looked angry about anything,” said Daley, 62, who is self-employed. “To me, he puts more of an executive approach to the job that I hope he gets.” He said he wants a “united Canada” and voted Conservative.
“I feel Justin divides us. No humility for a leader.”
Jordan St. James said Trudeau did a “great job” during the pandemic — but it wasn’t enough to win his vote. The 42-year-old spa manager said he would be voting for the New Democratic Party, but not with any great enthusiasm. “I chose the lesser of all the evils,” he said. “I think they’re the freshest. … The others are kind of sitting on their laurels.”
The best thing about the 36-day campaign? “It was very fast.”
Trudeau rolled the dice on a snap election. Canadian voters will decide whether his gamble pays off.
Trudeau, 49, came to power in 2015 with promises of “real change,” casting himself as a feminist climate warrior and champion of liberal values. He has since been buffeted by scandals, including revelations that he wore blackface makeup as a younger man. His government was reduced to a minority in 2019.
But even after six years of baggage and unfulfilled pledges, the race wasn’t expected to be close.
Polls on the eve of the election call last month put Trudeau comfortably ahead of O’Toole, 48, who had struggled to make an impression with voters since taking over the Conservative Party leadership last year.
But Trudeau misjudged the public appetite for a vote and ran a lackluster campaign. His rivals criticized him for calling an election during Canada’s fourth pandemic wave — at a campaign stop in Ontario last week, O’Toole called the decision “vain, risky and selfish.” Trudeau has failed to articulate why an election needed to happen now.
O’Toole, meanwhile, ran a campaign that exceeded expectations, particularly in the early weeks. His moderate platform targeted working-class voters, featured a version of a price on carbon and mostly avoided culture war issues to build a “big blue tent.”
“We’re not your dad’s Conservative Party anymore,” the former military helicopter navigator said at a campaign event in Quebec last week.
But in moving to the middle, O’Toole has disavowed many of the pledges, including on climate and guns, that he made last year to secure the Conservative Party leadership. Back then, he branded himself a “true blue” Conservative who’d “take back Canada.” His election campaign pivot risked alienating his base and gave his foes ammunition to argue that he’d say anything to get elected.
Erin O’Toole, once called a ‘dud’ by fellow Conservatives, pulls into a tight race with Canada’s Trudeau
The Liberals turned to several traditional wedge issues, including gun control and abortion rights, to try to gain an edge. They sought to leverage their support for mandatory vaccinations for federal civil servants and plane and train passengers, both of which poll well here. O’Toole supports vaccines but said he won’t mandate them.
In the final days of the campaign, Trudeau tried to make the vote a referendum on his management of the pandemic. He attacked O’Toole for last year endorsing the pandemic response of Jason Kenney, Alberta’s United Conservative Party premier.
Kenney declared his western province “open for good” earlier this year. Now, amid a coronavirus wave that has overwhelmed Alberta’s health-care system, he has reversed course, announcing new restrictions last week and a vaccine passport system.
“The choices that leaders make in a crisis matter,” Trudeau said in Montreal last week. “Half-measures won’t do to fight this pandemic.”
The election was expected to turn on familiar battlegrounds: the suburbs outside Toronto and Vancouver and the French-speaking province of Quebec.
Much also was expected to hinge on the potential for the left-leaning New Democratic Party and the insurgent right-wing People’s Party of Canada to siphon off votes from the Liberals and Conservatives. A wild card was the separatist Bloc Québécois, which got a much-needed boost in a leaders debate.
During the debate, the moderator challenged Bloc leader Yves-François Blanchet over his support for the “discriminatory” Bill 21, a controversial provincial law that bars some public-sector workers from wearing religious symbols such as hijabs or yarmulkes at work in the name of secularism.
“Those laws are not about discrimination,” Blanchet said. “They are about the values of Quebec.”
The question touched off a firestorm in the province, home to nearly a quarter of the seats up for grabs. Premier François Legault called the question “unacceptable.” The major federal party leaders called on the independent consortium that organized the debates to apologize.
Canadians don’t vote directly for prime minister. Voters in each of the country’s 338 electoral districts vote for a local candidate to represent them in the House of Commons. If one party gains a majority — 170 seats or more — its leader becomes prime minister.
If, as was expected Monday, no party reaches a majority, the incumbent prime minister gets the first shot at forming a new government — but would have to rely on opposition party support to stay in power.
Federal election authorities said a record 5.78 million Canadians voted early, up more than 18 percent from 2019. Mail-in ballots won’t be counted until Tuesday, which could delay some results for several days.
