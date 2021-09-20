On the eve of the election, Trudeau’s hopes for an expanded mandate in a third term look to be dashed. The likeliest outcome, my colleague Amanda Coletta noted, may be that Trudeau’s Liberals emerge with a plurality of the 338 seats in Canada’s House of Commons, but not the 170 needed to claim a majority. Their legislative agenda will once more face significant roadblocks in parliament. In polls over the course of the 36-day campaign period, the Liberals and Conservatives have been neck-in-neck, often within the margin of error. They are jostling alongside a number of national parties, including the left-leaning New Democratic Party, the Greens and the regionalist Bloc Québécois.