At a news conference following her win, Anderson was asked an unexpected question by a U.S. reporter — much to the delight — and confusion of those watching.
“Just to kind of continue with the whole Margaret Thatcher thing, first question: Have you talked to her about this role at all?” the journalist asked, forcing Anderson to confirm that she had not been able to contact the late British leader before playing her role in the show.
“Um, I have not spoken to Margaret,” Anderson said, with a straight face — a response that some on social media said was so dignified it should have won her another award.
On social media Monday, many Brits found the Emmys question particularly entertaining — offering a range of sarcastic comments on the exchange.
“Crack the ouija board out lads,” read one tweet. “Surely not!!!!!” read another.
Anderson has won wide acclaim for her uncanny depiction of Thatcher — who many refer to as the “Iron Lady” of British politics.
Thatcher died in 2013 at the age of 87 after suffering a stroke. Her life and legacy has long divided Brits due to her controversial policies and domineering personality. Critics say Thatcher had little interest in advancing women or women’s issues, and that her sweeping economic reforms weakened the country and sparked social issues.
While some mourned her death and remembered her victories upon her passing, others celebrated by drinking champagne in the street. “The deep division she caused has been reflected in her death,” one activist told The Washington Post shortly after she died.
Some on social media couldn’t help but wonder if rapper Nicki Minaj may have had something to do with Thatcher’s return to the spotlight, for the second time in the last several days.
After Minaj publicly voiced conspiracy theories about the coronavirus vaccine last week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged people to get immunized and admitted he was “not as familiar” with Minaj as he “probably should be.”
Minaj, in response, shared a voice message addressing the British leader and professing her love for him and the United Kingdom.
“I’m actually British. I was born there. I went to university there. I went to Oxford,” Minaj said. “I went to school with Margaret Thatcher,” she falsely claimed while speaking in a mock British accent.
