In her ruling, Judge Beatrice Mukamurenzi said the National Liberation Front, an armed group that was part of a coalition led by Rusesabagina, was responsible for attacks on civilians in Rwanda that involved killings, lootings, arson and assault. She pointed to a 2018 video in which Rusesabagina says the “the time has come for us to use any means possible to bring about change in Rwanda, as all political means have been tried and failed” as evidence of his guilt.