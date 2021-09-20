The government argued that Rusesabagina, who led a coalition of exiled opposition groups, was responsible for a series of violent attacks against civilians by an armed group called the National Liberation Forces near Rwanda’s border with Burundi. The government has pointed to a 2018 video in which Rusesabagina says the “the time has come for us to use any means possible to bring about change in Rwanda, as all political means have been tried and failed” as evidence of his guilt.