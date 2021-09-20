At least 8 people have died and several others are wounded after a shooter opened fire at Perm State University in Russia, state investigators said on Monday.

Russia’s Investigative Committee law enforcement agency said the gunman was a student and had been “neutralized” following the incident.

“The suspect has been identified. During the arrest in connection with the resistance, he was wounded,” a statement shared Monday morning local time read.

Videos posted to social media, which The Post could not immediately verify independently, showed students dangling out of classroom windows before jumping to the ground below in a bid to escape.

Shootings are relatively rare in Russia. The country has strict laws on civilian gun ownership and requires people to pass psychological exams before obtaining a license for hunting and sport firearms.

In May, nine people died and 20 others were injured when a gunman opened fire at a school in the city of Kazan, prompting President Vladimir Putin to call for a tightening of gun laws.

Perm University is one of the oldest universities in Russia and is based 800 miles east of Moscow.

