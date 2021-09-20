“The suspect has been identified. During the arrest in connection with the resistance, he was wounded,” a statement shared Monday morning local time read.
Videos posted to social media showed students dangling out of classroom windows before jumping to the ground below in a bid to escape.
Ivan Pechishchev, a professor at the university, told the BBC that those attempting to flee the scene jumped from second-floor windows, screaming. “One of the students told me that it was a shooting,” he said. “I heard pops, everyone began to scatter in different directions.”
Semyon Karyakin, a student who witnessed the attack told Reuters: "There were about 60 people in the classroom. We closed the door and barricaded it with chairs.”
Shootings are relatively rare in Russia. The country has strict laws on civilian gun ownership and requires people to pass psychological exams before obtaining a license for hunting and sport firearms.
In May, nine people died and 20 others were injured when a gunman opened fire at a school in the city of Kazan, Russian President Vladimir Putin to order a tightening of gun laws.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was up to law enforcement to establish to reasons for the Perm attack. “But apparently, we are talking about some deviations in the young man who committed this murder, and I think experts should deal with this and try to understand what was the reason for this tragedy,” he said.
Peskov said that while laws on obtaining weapons had been tightened, “unfortunately a tragedy has occurred, and it must be analyzed.”
The Kremlin said Putin ordered a ministerial delegation to the area to help support the families of the victims. Perm State University is one of the oldest universities in Russia and is based roughly 800 miles east of Moscow.
One of the most shocking – and deadly – attacks in Russia’s history occurred at a school in school attack in Beslan, southwest Russia in September 2004.
Thirty Chechen militants raided the building, taking children, teachers and parents hostage. After a three-day standoff, Russian troops stormed the school which resulted in a bloodbath in which more than 300 people were killed, many of them children.
Russian authorities were later found to have breached human rights laws, The European Court of Human Rights later said, citing the use of excessive force that “contributed to the casualties among the hostages.”
– Robyn Dixon reported from Moscow.
