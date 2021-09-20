The volcano, which last erupted in 1949, had shown signs of activity in the days leading up to the eruption, placing locals on high alert.
The Canary Islands Volcanology Institute, known as Involcan, said that early measurements recorded temperatures of 1967 degrees Fahrenheit (1075°C).
“Follow the advice of the authorities and DO NOT GO near the site of the eruption,” the institute tweeted Sunday.
According to authorities, more than 22,000 tremors were detected in one week around the active volcanic region.
"According to experts there are about 17-20 million cubic meters of lava,” Canary Islands president, Angel Victor Torres, told a press conference Sunday night.
People with disabilities were evacuated ahead of the eruption which took place at around 3 p.m. local time on Sunday. Hiking trails had also been cordoned off to the public as a precaution, CNN reported.
Torres added that the lava was slowly flowing “towards the coast” and that nobody else would need to be evacuated.
Locals were advised to stay away from the area and to exercise “extreme caution,” Reuters reported as soldiers were deployed to help.
On Sunday, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez tweeted that he had cancelled his trip to New York for the United Nations General Assembly and confirmed he would be arriving in the area to help in the aftermath of the eruption.
